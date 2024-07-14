Eight Capital Raises Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Price Target to C$2.70

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$2.65 to C$2.70 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Discovery Silver Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of CVE:DSV opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.33. Discovery Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$2.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Scott Parr sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$92,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Gernot Wober acquired 112,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$119,356.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Scott Parr sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$92,000.00. Insiders have sold 820,500 shares of company stock valued at $816,035 in the last ninety days.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

