Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LLY has been the subject of several other reports. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $843.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $948.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $901.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $849.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $763.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $950.79.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,986,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

