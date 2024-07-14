ELIS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,289.14 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $16,289.14 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04251961 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

