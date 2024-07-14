Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENV. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Envestnet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.14.

NYSE ENV opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in Envestnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 4,183,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,288,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Envestnet by 45.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Envestnet by 12.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

