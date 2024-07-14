EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
EPR Properties Price Performance
Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.12. 626,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,633. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.
EPR Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on EPR Properties
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 138.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 142.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1,682.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EPR Properties
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.