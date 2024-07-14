EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.12. 626,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,633. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 138.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 142.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1,682.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

