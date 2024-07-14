Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Matador Resources’ Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

