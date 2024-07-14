Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 226.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 503,972 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 28.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 15.9% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 4.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.