Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CEO Sells $163,990.64 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $163,990.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,491,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quiros Juan Jose Chacon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,866 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $174,008.66.

On Monday, July 1st, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 6,839 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $309,806.70.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

ESTA opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Establishment Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 946,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at $45,888,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $14,473,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $21,415,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $5,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

View Our Latest Report on ESTA

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.