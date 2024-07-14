Ethereum (ETH) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.02 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,190.31 or 0.05319668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $383.53 billion and approximately $10.02 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00043080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00014447 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010237 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,215,726 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

