ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3927 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Shares of MLPB stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $25.09.

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (MLPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 North American energy infrastructure master limited partnerships. MLPB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

