ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Plans Dividend of $0.56

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5588 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.05.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MVRL opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.76.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

