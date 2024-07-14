ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Plans Dividend of $0.56

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2024

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5588 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.05.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MVRL opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.76.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL)

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.