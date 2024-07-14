Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Euroseas in a report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman expects that the shipping company will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter. Noble Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $274.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Euroseas had a net margin of 54.50% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 3,282.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

