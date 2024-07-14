Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives $9.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.93.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Eventbrite stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 2.34. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17.
Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $86.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.
