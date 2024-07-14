Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVBG

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,729.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,906,000 after buying an additional 163,180 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 554,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after buying an additional 183,471 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $15,842,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 416,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 46,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

(Get Free Report

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.