Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $148.12 Average PT from Analysts

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EXPE

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $133,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $131.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.