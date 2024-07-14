Experian (LON:EXPN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,422.70

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,422.70 ($43.84) and traded as high as GBX 3,708 ($47.50). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,708 ($47.50), with a volume of 765,209 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,260 ($54.57) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,502.50 ($44.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,600.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,466.02%.

In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford bought 19,090 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,717 ($47.61) per share, for a total transaction of £709,575.30 ($908,896.25). 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

