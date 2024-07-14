Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $398.60

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 398.60 ($5.11) and traded as low as GBX 395.50 ($5.07). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 398 ($5.10), with a volume of 600,044 shares changing hands.

Fidelity European Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 398.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 381.12. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.21 and a beta of 0.80.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

