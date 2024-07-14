Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 4.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $17,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after buying an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,316,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,641,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,035. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.81.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

