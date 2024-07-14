Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after buying an additional 2,758,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,753,000 after buying an additional 121,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,956,000 after buying an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $478,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.1 %

FIS traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,035. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.