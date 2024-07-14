First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

FCAP opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

