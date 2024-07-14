First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.08

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and traded as low as $8.84. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 14,349 shares changing hands.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $786,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.