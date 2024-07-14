First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $14.01 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.68.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

