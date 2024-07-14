First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the June 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
FTGC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 735,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,546. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
