First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the June 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

FTGC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 735,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,546. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTGC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 6,363.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

