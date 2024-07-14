First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:QABA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,070. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.77.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.4338 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 67.2% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 202,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 81,260 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

