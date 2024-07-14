FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Short Interest Up 96.3% in June

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

FitLife Brands Stock Performance

FitLife Brands stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.73. 2,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,111. FitLife Brands has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $150.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81.

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FitLife Brands Company Profile

In other FitLife Brands news, insider Patrick John Phillip Ryan sold 6,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $211,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

Featured Stories

