Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $17.26.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.
