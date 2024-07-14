Flare Self Reported Market Cap Hits $899.98 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $899.98 million and $5.88 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 45,168,871,154 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02001175 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $8,343,895.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

