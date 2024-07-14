Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASET traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.24. 346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund ( NASDAQ:ASET Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Bath Savings Trust Co owned 1.91% of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

