Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:ASET traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.24. 346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Trading of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.