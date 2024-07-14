Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,247.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.45. 969,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,588. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

