Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $385.16

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 385.16 ($4.93) and traded as high as GBX 391.45 ($5.01). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 385 ($4.93), with a volume of 25,818 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.25) price objective on shares of Focusrite in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Focusrite alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TUNE

Focusrite Trading Down 0.6 %

Focusrite Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £225.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,925.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 385.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 415.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,500.00%.

Focusrite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.