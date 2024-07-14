Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on FL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Foot Locker Trading Down 1.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Foot Locker by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 264,598 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 705,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 592,404 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 62,598 shares during the period.

Foot Locker stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

