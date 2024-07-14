Fore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 45,000 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. VICI Properties comprises about 0.8% of Fore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. 8,344,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,590. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

