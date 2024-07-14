Fore Capital LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,880,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,857 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,668,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,355,000 after acquiring an additional 819,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

