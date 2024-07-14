Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 3,900 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company
In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance
BDX stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.11. 2,220,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,057. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $287.32.
Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.
