Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 4,400 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,858. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.83 and a 52 week high of $154.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

