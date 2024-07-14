Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 96,500 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.05% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 653.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 93,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 80,747 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

IPG stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. 4,463,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,672,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

