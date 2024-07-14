Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Down 5.3 %

ALGN stock traded down $13.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.91 and a 200 day moving average of $282.48. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.