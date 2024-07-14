Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Corning by 617.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 285,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 245,491 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Corning by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

Corning stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,049,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,399,027. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

