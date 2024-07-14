Forsta AP Fonden Buys 11,700 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,465,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 74,387 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $227,750,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 642.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $205.45. The stock had a trading volume of 336,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,687. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.20 and a 200 day moving average of $200.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.99 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

