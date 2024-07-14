Forsta AP Fonden Buys 67,600 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,322,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,669. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

