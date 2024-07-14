Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,288,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,660. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

