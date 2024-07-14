Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Reliance were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Reliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,224,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Reliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 64,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at $186,693,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Reliance by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 21.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.25.

Reliance Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RS stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.82. 401,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,335. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.94. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.14 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

