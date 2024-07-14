Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $4,532,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in NVR by 19.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NVR by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $7.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $8,062.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,932. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,243.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,586.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,528.75.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $99.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.