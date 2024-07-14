Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 194.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.06% of Insulet worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $18,895,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.98. 618,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,969. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.48. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $293.64.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

