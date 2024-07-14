Forsta AP Fonden Has $11.19 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. 9,206,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,601,358. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

