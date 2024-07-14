Forsta AP Fonden Has $13.56 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,141,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114,213 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,867,000 after acquiring an additional 737,203 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 89,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 104,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,824. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

