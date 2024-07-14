Forsta AP Fonden Has $16.59 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AON were worth $16,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,519,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after buying an additional 179,238 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,280,000 after buying an additional 182,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,030,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AON by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,452,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,699. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $344.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.96.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

