Forsta AP Fonden Has $17.69 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 103.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $17,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

