Forsta AP Fonden Has $20.67 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,149,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,167,000 after purchasing an additional 114,660 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Workday by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,198,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,431. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 468,672 shares of company stock valued at $103,096,914. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

