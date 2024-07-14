Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Expedia Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,577 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Expedia Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,098 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.69. 1,454,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,481. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.64.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

